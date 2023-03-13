Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Grows By 89.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.09) to GBX 3,400 ($40.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 2,700 ($32.47) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,442.86.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.66. 135,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

