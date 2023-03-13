Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declines By 54.1%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 111,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ARC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 241,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,517 shares of company stock valued at $364,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

