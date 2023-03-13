Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Drops By 43.2%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Assertio Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Assertio has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $305.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
