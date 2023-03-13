Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Drops By 43.2%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Assertio Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ASRT stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Assertio has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $305.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assertio Company Profile

ASRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial raised their price target on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

