Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Expands By 91.6%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,318,900 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 2,253,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BPM stock remained flat at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

