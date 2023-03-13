Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Drops By 21.7%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTDPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.73) to GBX 461 ($5.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BTDPY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 7,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,394. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

