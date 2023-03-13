Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 21.7%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

