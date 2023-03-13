Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expands By 18.8%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 4,285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Bit Digital Company Profile

Shares of Bit Digital stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $1.17. 2,371,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.54. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

