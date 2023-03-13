Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Decreases By 27.5%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 145,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

A number of research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 705.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 215,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

