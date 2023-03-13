Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Grows By 105.2%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMB opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

