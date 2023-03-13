Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Increases By 43.8%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from $1.65 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CETEF stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.89. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

