Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Drops By 50.0%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Monday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.