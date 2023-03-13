Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 53.5%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FGB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. 168,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 86.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

