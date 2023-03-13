Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Rises By 93.1%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.50. 48,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. CWM LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Four Corners Property Trust

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.