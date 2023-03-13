Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Grows By 23.0%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.5 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF remained flat at $13.10 on Monday. Industrias Peñoles has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

