Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Grows By 94.0%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the February 13th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RING traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

