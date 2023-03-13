Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Grows By 108.6%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KMF opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

