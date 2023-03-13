Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Grows By 108.6%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of KMF opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.05.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
