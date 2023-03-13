Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Rises By 75.7%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 105,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 122,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BWG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

