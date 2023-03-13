Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Declines By 42.0%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 355,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK remained flat at $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 41,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,798. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,505,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

