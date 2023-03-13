Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Grows By 88.7%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,800 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 649,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 583.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
MTSFF stock remained flat at $18.75 during midday trading on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Fudosan (MTSFF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.