Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Rises By 83.3%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NMZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 364,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
