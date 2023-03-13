Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Rises By 83.3%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NMZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 364,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

