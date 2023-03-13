Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Rises By 91.0%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orgenesis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGS. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis Price Performance

Orgenesis stock remained flat at $1.27 during trading hours on Monday. 78,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

