Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Increases By 18.0%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,598,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,354,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BKBEF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pipestone Energy

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

(Get Rating)

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.