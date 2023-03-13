Short Interest in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Grows By 27.1%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 150,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.32. 184,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,325. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

