Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Expands By 61.0%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

SDVKY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after buying an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.