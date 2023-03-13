Short Interest in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expands By 23.2%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 314,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,189. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.94. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 41,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $61,292.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,046,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,290.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 40,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,671.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,987,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 41,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $61,292.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,046,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $132,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 330,813 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 1,796,493 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,426,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 97.0% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,480 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

