Short Interest in Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Expands By 16.0%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,524,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 4,761,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,905.0 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Trading Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:SCTBF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.18. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Securitas AB has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.