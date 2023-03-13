Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Increases By 22.5%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 971,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 553,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,641. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.