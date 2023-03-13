Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Declines By 16.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,422.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $36.65 on Monday. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

