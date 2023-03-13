Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Increases By 21.2%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 673,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,019. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

