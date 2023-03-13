Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Drops By 18.8%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SimCorp A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SICRF remained flat at $69.76 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. SimCorp A/S has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $71.95.
SimCorp A/S Company Profile
