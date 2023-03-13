Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Expands By 18.7%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Up 8.3 %

SOL Global Investments stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.

