Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Decreases By 27.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.5 %
SOUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $18.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
