Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Decreases By 27.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.5 %

SOUN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,761,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,273 shares of company stock valued at $81,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

