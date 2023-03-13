Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rises By 37.5%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,226.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Square Enix Stock Performance

SQNXF remained flat at $45.81 on Monday. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.48.

About Square Enix

Square Enix ( OTCMKTS:SQNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $653.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

