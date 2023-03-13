Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rises By 37.5%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,226.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
SQNXF remained flat at $45.81 on Monday. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.48.
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
