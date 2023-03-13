Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Decreases By 18.1%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 2,113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.34.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

