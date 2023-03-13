Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Decreases By 17.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SZLMY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.51. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SZLMY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

