Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Grows By 93.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

TDF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 59,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

