Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Declines By 19.1%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,073.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,357 shares of company stock worth $417,618. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Good Food Trading Down 6.7 %

Real Good Food Company Profile

NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 27,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

