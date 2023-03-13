Short Interest in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Grows By 49.1%

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

TLGY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.41. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,732. TLGY Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,967,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

