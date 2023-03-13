Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Drops By 42.9%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 948,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 383,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,317. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.