Short Interest in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Drops By 42.9%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 948,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 383,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,317. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

