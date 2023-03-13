Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Decreases By 17.6%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 563,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 683,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.58. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.86%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.