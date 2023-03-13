Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Rises By 15.2%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.