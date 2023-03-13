Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 33.3%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.71. 43,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.