Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 33.3%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.71. 43,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $74.93.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
