Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Decreases By 40.4%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 132,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

VRPX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.