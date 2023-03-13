Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Declines By 27.3%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Waterloo Brewing Price Performance
BIBLF remained flat at $2.92 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.89.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
