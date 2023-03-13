Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Grows By 97.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EAD stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.36. 75,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,176. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.