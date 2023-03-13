Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Decreases By 27.3%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WuXi AppTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WUXAY opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides an integrated pharmaceutical platform for the research, development, and production of new drugs. It operates through the following business segments: Contract research organization (CRO) services, Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)/Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, and Others.

Further Reading

