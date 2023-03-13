Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Down 0.3 %

WAF opened at €68.80 ($73.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.30. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($162.98).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.