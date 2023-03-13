SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 71,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSNT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 408,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

