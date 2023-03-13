SingularityNET Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $304.90 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $470.33 million and approximately $304.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00034363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00217385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.16 or 1.00074321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002655 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36922123 USD and is up 15.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $207,155,595.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

