Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,211 shares of company stock worth $4,348,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

